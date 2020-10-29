SAM SMITH: WATCH THE VIDEO TRAILER OF THE NEW ALBUM “LOVE GOES”

A few days before the release of his new album “Love Goes” – Friday 30 October it will be yours –  Sam Smith has posted the video trailer of the project on his YouTube channel.

Get comfortable and click play below!

“Love Goes”  means a lot to the English artist, as he himself told in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music.

“I feel a little excited, even now I’m saying it, talking about this record – explains Sam – I feel very excited because the last two years have been a really, really crazy period also made of experimentation, during which I had to find myself my genre expression. What has happened in the last couple of years is captured in this music. “

Below you can take a peek at the   “Love Goes” tracklist :

Young
Diamonds
Another One
My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)
So Serious
Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)
For The Lover That I Lost
Breaking Hearts
Forgive Myself
Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)
Kids Again

Bonus Tracks
Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)
How Do You Sleep?
To Die For
I’m Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)
Fire On Fire
Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)

