SAM SMITH: WATCH THE VIDEO TRAILER OF THE NEW ALBUM “LOVE GOES”

A few days before the release of his new album “Love Goes” – Friday 30 October it will be yours – Sam Smith has posted the video trailer of the project on his YouTube channel.
Get comfortable and click play below!
“Love Goes” means a lot to the English artist, as he himself told in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music.
“I feel a little excited, even now I’m saying it, talking about this record – explains Sam – I feel very excited because the last two years have been a really, really crazy period also made of experimentation, during which I had to find myself my genre expression. What has happened in the last couple of years is captured in this music. “
View this post on Instagram
I’m extremely happy and overjoyed to announce my third album (I can’t believe I’m saying that) ‘Love Goes’. This album marks a time of experimentation and self discovery in my life. I wrote this from the age of 26-28 and it’s been one hell of a ride. I hope the people who listen to it enjoy it and love it like I have and do You can pre-order now at samsmithworld.com
Below you can take a peek at the “Love Goes” tracklist :
Young
Diamonds
Another One
My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)
So Serious
Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)
For The Lover That I Lost
Breaking Hearts
Forgive Myself
Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)
Kids Again
Bonus Tracks
Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)
How Do You Sleep?
To Die For
I’m Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)
Fire On Fire
Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)