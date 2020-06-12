Samsung announces the Samsung Summer Camp for Italian students

Samsung, a company that always dedicates itself to the development of projects in the field of education and digital youth, continues with his commitment to the students of our country, through the launch of the Samsung Summer Camp.

It is a teaching laboratory in the summer, active in the months of June and July 2020dedicated to all the children between 8 and 10 years, and is designed to offer young students the opportunity to continue to meet, to share and to learn by playing even after the end of the school year. With Summer Camp, Samsung is experimenting a new way to use the technology, enabling different experiences to be creative, promoting the inclusion and sharing and encouraging the development of skills important for the new generations.

The initiative is divided into the virtual classes of approximately 2 hours with the lessonsthat can be followed from home or in the open air in a park of their own city, introductory music, creative labs/creative activities of psychomotricity, which set in motion the creativity and the body, the emotions and the senses, allowing you to discover new forms of relationship and communication. Samsung Summer Camp will be held each week – starting in mid-June – in the days of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 09.45 to 12.

The investments are open to all children between 8 and 10 years and parents interested in enrolling their children at the Samsung Summer Camp can send an email with the name and age of your child, name of parent responsible for the registration and a valid email address sei.citizenship@samsung.com.

Samsung Summer Camp: objectives and structure of the courses

The goal of Samsung Summer Camp is to offer stimuli that put in motion the creativity, sociability, emotionality and curiosity, to discover new points of view. What we experienced will allow you to activate the senses by creating a bridge between the inside and the outside, widening the perspective and the perception of space. The workshops will be taught by experienced educators, and activities will be different each day, divided according to the following training:

Creative labs-creative one should not go too far to discover wonderful things…just his room or the children’s under the house! Will stimulate the curiosity and creativity of the participants, leaving them free to listen to their emotions, both at home and outside, and to observe and interact with what surrounds them in all its many forms.

Music workshops : you will learn how to construct simple musical instruments to play together and alone. Will be tested, moreover, the power of rhythm and timing on the body, the flapping of the hands, feet and movements at the time, discovering how much fun it is the body percussion and the "sound" of the stories together!

Laboratory of psychomotricity: the activity develops and fosters the development of interpersonal skills, affective, motor, and cognitive. Educators will invite the children to build together motor circuits that allow you to put in motion the body and develop creativity, interacting with generic objects and, finally, with the game "favorite".

“Already in the past few months, Samsung Italy has committed to various activities of smart learning, designed in the spring to support, with more educational tools, teachers and students of the Italian school in their activities of teaching at a distance, during the long period of lockdown due to the emergency related to the spread of the Covid-19. As a continuation of our commitment, with the Samsung Summer Camp we are excited to offer to all the Italian children a further opportunity to meet after the end of the school year, and learn new concepts through playful activities that are useful for the stimulation of creativity, the senses and the body” says Anastasia Buda, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Samsung Electronics Italy.

For more information about the Samsung Summer Camp, please refer to the page.