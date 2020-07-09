Samsung Galaxy A30s to one of the best prices on the web

The offer tech Esselunga today, Thursday, July 9, 2020, brings a promotion very interesting on the Samsung Galaxy A30sthe smartphone mid-range of the company, and in the variant with 128 gigabytes can be purchased at one of the best prices on the web.

The the device, in fact, is available at 179 Euro, compared to 259,90 Euro list. The savings, therefore, is important and represents an excellent opportunity for the interested. In the notes, however, the chain of distribution stresses that the offer is valid up to 22 July, while stocks last in stores that adhere to Offer Tech companies, whose complete list is available at this address.

The Galaxy A30s includes a display (6.4-inch SuperAMOLED and is based on the processor octa-core with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The camera compartment is composed of a triple lens 25+8+5 megapixel, while the front-facing camera for selfie and video calling is 16 megapixels. And there is a sensor for fingerprint, face recognition, integrated of course in the notch to drop this on the screen. The battery is 4,000 mAh.

The list of stores participating in the offer is very wide: most are in the province of Milan, but there are also other Store in the centre of Italy.