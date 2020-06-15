Samsung presents Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

Samsung, in the context of a collaboration with the band south Korean BTS, presented the new Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editionwhich will be characterised, respectively, by a upholstery exterior metallic purple color, and a charging case in the same colour, containing the logo of the band.

Starting from Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, the new additions are purely aesthetic, but will embrace also the software. There are, indeed, pre-installed themes inspired by the BTS and the platform Weverse for the fans. In the package you will also find the decorative stickers that allow you to further customize the devices, as well as some photographic cards with images of the band members.

The headsets, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition instead, you prepongono the aim of bringing even more owners ala the music of the band, also thanks to the quality of the sound.

“Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are the result of a collaboration between BTS, which uses music to spread a message of love and harmony, and Samsung, which aims to create a better future through innovations, ” said Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Team of the division Mobile Communications Business of Samsung Electronics. “We hope that it represents a solution that is pleasant and enjoyable for the fans and consumers all over the world”.

Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be available for pre-order from 19 June to 8 July, on the the web site of Samsung. Buy them together will get a discount of 50% on the Galaxy Buds+ BTS directly to the shopping cart.