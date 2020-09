Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada (戦国無双 ~ 真田丸 ~, Sengoku Musou ~Sanadamaru ~) is a spin-off Samurai Warriors 4: Empires video game fixating the ventures of the Sanada clan. Its Japanese launch accompanied the in a similar way called 2016 NHK Taiga dramatization Sanadamaru; this video game also recycles the very same Kou Shibusawa monitored 3D maps that are utilized in the dramatization and also Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence.

