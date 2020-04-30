San Andreas on TF1 : did you know that the blockbuster movie has saved the life of a child ? – Actus Ciné

“San Andreas”, which is led by Dwayne Johnson, is released this evening on TF1. For the occasion, discover how this disaster movie released in 2015, has saved the life of a child.

When the film gives birth to real heroes… on the occasion of the distribution of San Andreas this evening on TF1, in which Dwayne Johnson plays a pilot of a rescue helicopter faced with a terrible earthquake, find out how this film has allowed a child to save a life.

2015 Village Roadshow Films (BVI) Limited, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Ratpac-Dune Entertainment LLC Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario



Two years after the release of the feature film in 2017, Jacob O’connor, ten years, saved his little brother from two years ago, was found lifeless in the pool of their grand-mother. After having it out of the water, the boy gave him a cardiac massage, which has allowed him to sustain life until the arrival of relief. Questioned by the press, Jacob then confessed to being inspired by a scene from San Andreas, in which the hero tries to revive his daughter who drowned (played by Alexandra Daddario).

Very active on Twitter, where he has over 14 million subscribers, Dwayne Johnson had shared one of the articles speaking of this heroic act : “Thanks to the media have relayed a story as inspiring. What courage and cold blood of a boy of ten years, in the face of such distress situation. Wow, this is an incredible story. I will do a check on Twitter Jacob for saving the life of your little brother. You’re a real hero, we are all proud of you !”

The ex-wrestler professional was then invited, via Instagram, Jacob O’connor Vancouver, where he was filming the blockbuster Skyscraper (released in 2018). The small hero so he went on site with his family and spent a good time with the american star.

Dwayne Johnson : a series about his youth in preparation

On its release in 2015, San Andreas has been realized not far from 474 million of global revenues for a budget of 110 : a commercial success strong, even if the very bankable actor often exceeds this score. Evidenced by Fast & Furious 8 (1 239 million dollars of revenue), Jumanji : Welcome to the jungle (964 million), Fast & the Furious : Hobbs & Shaw (760 million) and Jumanji: the next level (711 million), taken out all four after San Andreas.