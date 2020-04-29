San Andreas Sunday 26 January on TF1 : a shooting outside the norm

The disaster movie “San Andreas” with Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario and Carla Gugino is broadcast on TF1 on January 26. The movie had been shot in intense conditions to be able to reproduce a magnitude 9 earthquake and its consequences.

In 2015 came out San Andreas, disaster movie par excellence, worn by Dwayne Johnson. In, the american star played a pilot of a rescue helicopter. One day, the famous San Andreas Fault opens up and causes a magnitude 9 earthquake. A disaster for California, and for Johnson, who will try to rescue his ex-wife (Carla Gugino) and their daughter (Alexandra Daddario) before it is too late.

With this film, the actor is in a register that he knows well. In a tone less comical than the productions that have followed, he has the opportunity to wear a real adventure dramatic as the Americans have the secret. A movie visually impressive marked by the usual means of mass destruction own in Hollywood. But here, the destruction of the city comes from a natural phenomenon. So he took the film crews to find the right balance between special effects and real sets.

A shooting intense away from the earth

Of course, the film has more of 1300 plans of visual effectsbut director Brad Peyton has held to turn in intense conditions to capture a certain realism. As he explained during the film’s promotion, that the bulk of the shooting will be conducted out of the earth. Either on the water or in the air.

If we were not in the water, it was aboard a boat or a helicopter. For a week, I filmai the boat on a tray with a green background, we were doing all these stunts with the water which streamed on all sides ; then it was the helicopter the following week, and then a plane… it was really intense but I think that such changes in pace are beneficial for the movie because there is no dead time.

In total, the filming would have taken place really on earth for only three days. And indeed, on the screen, this is felt particularly. A good part of the movie set with Dwayne Johnson in his helicopter, and another after that city was devastated by a giant wave.

And even if a large part of San Andreas was filmed outdoors in Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as in the south of the State of Queensland in Australia, the film need the construction of major sets in the studios Village Roadshow. As a huge water tank, of approximately 1 200 m2 and can hold up to 5 million litres. Conditions in spite of everything below a certain Titanic, which had a reservoir on hydraulic jacks that can hold 65 million litres of water !

San Andreas to (re)see the 26th of January at 21h05 on TF1.