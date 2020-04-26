San Francisco 49ers let go Matt Breida and Marquise Goodwin

Joe Staley it would not be the only piece you would lose Kyle Shanahan in the framework of the NFL Draft 2020. According to multiple reports, it was reported that the organization of the bay lost two elements of the attack to the other coast: your broker Matt Breida in an exchange with Miami Dolphins and to the open receiver Marquise Goodwin, who will now be a sprinter in the scheme of Doug Pederson.

The general manager of the Niners, John Lynchagreed with Chris Grier, his simile in Miami, to pass to Breida to change your selection of the fifth round. With it, the Niners took Colton McKivitz, tackle offensive of West Virginia.

The Niners still have in your template to Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert, who along with Breida formed a powerful trident in the backfield during 2019. Of the three of them, Breida was the one who racked up the second most amount of yards in the ground attack (623), but the less times you recorded for that pathway (1).

Marquise Goodwin

Goodwin only uniformó in nine meetings for the 49ers. In them, his production was quite low, with 12 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown, catching the 57.1% of his passes only.

To change graduate of Texas, Sa Francisco received the pick-190, which were used to add to the wing closed Charlie Woernergraduate of Georgia, to help George Kittle, considered among the two best in his position in the NFL (Travis Kelce).

The receiver veteran, 29-year-old, will arrive at the Lincoln Financial Field with an insured contract until 2021, which base salary for 2020 is of 3.95 million dollars. And although their numbers are not ideal, the Eagles will give higher speed to your body of recipients, then select Jalen Reagor in the first round.

Philadelphia, also, was surprised in the second round when you selected the field marshal Jalen Hurts, to whom the analysts considered a prototype of Lamar Jackson, the current MVP of the NFL, as his style stands out for being a runner skilled with the ability to create plays and high-impact when they are designed, but with notable deficiencies in the arm.