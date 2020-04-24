Sana’a Authenticity has signed a new contract with 20th Century Fox TV – Maroc Local and World News





Sana’a Authenticity has signed a new global contract with 20th Century Fox Television, announced the studio on Tuesday.

The current agreement of Authenticity with the studio was set to expire in June. In the framework of this new contract, it will direct and be the executive producer of the pilot on the drama-free as the Fox, to Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love, in which Katie Holmes will play the role of an FBI agent whose career and reputation were undermined when it is revealed that she had an affair with a prominent general. Authenticity will also continue to serve as executive producer on “Empire” for Fox. She has already directed over a dozen episodes of this drama musical.

” Sanaa is a filmmaker extraordinarily talented who has a deep understanding of and unique of pop culture, gained over the years by imposing on the stage of music video clips as a film editor and film director “said Jonnie Davis, president of the business, creative, 20th Century Fox Television.

” It is a creative force of nature, capable of translating to the screen of contents bold, and this is just one of the directors of the most current and relevant to working in television today. We are delighted to develop our relationship with it, continuing his role of executive producer and director on “Empire”, while assuring us that she will bring her talent and vision to a variety of other studio projects “.

Authenticity has also directed episodes of successful series such as “Shameless”, “Rectify” and “Glee”. She has also directed feature films such as “Something New,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” and “Just Wright”. She is also a director of video clips well-known, having worked with stars such as Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child and Prince.

She is represented by CAA, manager Larry Kennar and attorney Patti Felker.

Authenticity is one of the many producers to enter into new agreements with the studio. Kurt Sutter, Rich Call, Tim Minear and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel have also signed new deals recently.