Sandra Bullock, 50 years old and not a wrinkle : His looks in the last twenty-five years of career

Some stars in Hollywood face time as a person. If for instance you find it hard to believe that Halle Berry is 47 years old, same goes for Sandra Bullock. The (rich) heroine of Gravity celebrated on 26 July, its 50 years old, and she shows a gorgeous body and a face free of wrinkles, which can boast of conducting a master hand his career and raise his adorable 4-year old son, Louis.

Sandra Bullock has chosen to celebrate its 50 years with her sister, Gesine Bullock Prado, chef, as evidenced by the photo posted on Instagram by his great friend, the hostess Chelsea Handler. This last, with which we have been able to see her in a skit hilarious in the shower, also unveiled a snapshot of the beautiful Sandra with her family in Wyoming, in front of a magnificent site. It should be noted the humor of one of the women who did not hesitate to show her buttocks, covered with a thong red rogue.

Because Sandra Bullock is well known for his sense of humor, and his entourage is obviously not in the rest. Able to get a Razzie award for the worst performance) for All About Steve in 2010, the actress is very close to George Clooney, whose jokes are doing the round-the-world. Holder of an Oscar for The Blind Sidethe star has not taken the big head and it is so much better. Voice of the animation film devoted to the Minionsshe will shortly return to the cinema in a biopic dedicated to Brownie Wise, selling Tupperwares whose influence and ideas have helped to raise the brand throughout the United States, thanks to his famous “evenings ” Tupperware”.

