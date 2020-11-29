Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are still interested in getting married

The couple, who are out of the eye, think that getting married one of these days would be a great thing for their children.

Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall reportedly feel “no pressure” to marry and make their five-year relationship legally binding at the moment.

The couple, who have been out of the limelight since they met in early 2015, is still interested in getting married “in the future.”

“It’s more of an acknowledgment that they are lucky to have each other and that it doesn’t take a role or a formality to guarantee happiness,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple’s special connection.

Randall has been deeply committed to the star and his sons, Louis, 10, and his 8-year-old daughter, Laila, whom he adopted months after they started dating.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner adopted her New Orleans-born baby, now 10, in 2010 as a single mother amid her painful divorce from Jesse James.

She ‘has been open to her friends about how she would love to make this official one day’, while the former model believes that exchanging vows would be a great thing’ and a good thing ‘for the kids.

Randall is also the father of her 25-year-old daughter, Skylar, from his past relationship with Janine Staten.

The 54-year-old photographer met Bullock after she hired him to document Louis’s fifth birthday and the sparks flew instantly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ДЕТИ ЗВЕЗД (@allegraalba)

While it has garnered huge box office hits throughout its nearly 30-year run, 2018 saw a new milestone for Bullock, as his Netflix thriller Bird Box became one of the biggest streaming sensations of the year.

Last year, Netflix reported that more than 80 million accounts watched the movie during its first four available weeks.