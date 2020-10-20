Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds return to the big screen together

The actor couple will be working together again after starring in the hit romantic comedy The Proposal.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds will be working together again, after starring in the romantic comedy The Proposal in 2009.

The actress will lead the cast of a romantic adventure film, with Adam and Aaron Nee as directors.

Although Reynolds has yet to confirm his involvement with the project, according to Variety, he is interested in starring in the film with his friend.

In the plot, Sandra Bullock will be a novel author, who discovers that the fictional city she wrote about was real. She and the actor who plays the main character go on a risky journey to find the lost city.

Pending production of the feature film in 2021, the actress remains at home with her children during the coronavirus pandemic.