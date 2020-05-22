Sandra Bullock at the new mom : She had her daughter, Laila

“There is only an adopted child in the house, and his name is Louis.“It is through these words, Sandra Bullock, 51 years, denied it had adopted a second child after a rumor ignited the Canvas at the beginning of the fall. “If I adopt, you will know it.“And now, this December 2, 2015, People spell exclusively a cover where Sandra Bullock poses with Louis Bardo dressed as a super hero… and Laila, the three and a half years.

The little girl is african-american, which has been adopted in Louisiana, where she had been placed in a foster family, laying back on the main photograph, and profile on the second, smaller one. The two shots were taken in Los Angeles by Bryan Randall, the current boyfriend of the actress: no one knows if he has also taken part in the adoption or non-adoption.

The influential us magazine also released a interview – that will be to find it in full in the pages of the title – in which Sandra Bullock exposes his happiness to be a mum, and highlights the 415 129 children who are currently in foster care. “When I see Laila, there is no doubt in my mind on the fact that she had to be in his place, with me“says Bullock, who adopted Louis in 2010. This time, it accommodates a child who has already grown well. A challenge that has not put off the actress, proud to offer a feminine touch to her “family mixed and diverse“. “I knew she would be scared”remembers the actress Gravity and Miss Detective that was reassured after the meeting of the small with Louis (they are now inseparable). Laila seems to be already fully integrated, it has brought it home “pink and glitter mixed with Legos and Batmans” according to his mother.

Enlarge the family was a project that Sandra Bullock participated for the past three years, with the help of Louis. “I can tell you for certain that these children ideals are arrived at the perfect time“, she says. However, to avoid leaks – as it could have been the case a month ago of it – Sandra Bullock has had to protect his beautiful secret. She said : “Without my knowledge, a photographer we had followed and taken in stride a picture of us. The next day, I learned that this picture of her was on the verge of being sold to all the world’s media. I had made the promise to protect her from this, and I found myself running after the lawyers and beg them to protect it.” Exposure in the media that the star had obviously already thought of, and which prompted her to reflect carefully on its decision. “Most of the children placed in foster families are such because they have been torn away from their native home because of tragic circumstances – and the last thing I wanted was to spoil it even more so because of the nature of my work“says the one that we will soon be at the cinema in Our Brand Is Crisis.