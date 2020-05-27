Sandra Bullock back on Netflix

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

Sandra Bullock will be back on Netflix.

The Press

After the success of Bird Boxthe actress has agreed to play in Unforgiven.

According to CNN, the film would be based on a british series in three parts which aired in 2009.

It is the director and writer Christopher McQuarrie has written the screenplay. The film itself will be directed by the director, German Nora Fingscheidt.

McQuarrie said on Twitter : “this One is dear to my heart.”

He added that he was honoured to know that the scenario was in “good hands” with Sandra Bullock in the main role.

Unforgiven will tell the story of a woman who tries to rebuild his life after being released from prison.