Sandra Bullock – biography of Sandra Bullock with Gala.fr

Born July 27, 1964 in Virginia (United States), Sandra Bullock comes into the world in a family of artists. His mother is a German opera singer and her father is a teacher of singing american. Sandra speaks fluent German and English. Affected by the world of the show thanks to his mother, the young girl developed a passion for the theatre and for New York to realize her dream.

The beginnings are difficult for the aspiring actress, who goes on acting classes and odd jobs for food. She went on to small roles in films with low budgets until 1993, when she landed the role of her life, lieutenant Lenina Huxley, alongside Sylvester Stallone in Demolition Man. Therefore, Sandra Bullock drew the attention of Hollywood. After a few movies little-noticed, the actress won many awards, including the’Oscar for best actress in 2010 for her role in The Blind Side. She also plays in several Blockbusters : Speed (1994), Collision (2004) or Gravity (2013).

In 2018, she made her return on the front of the stage to the display ofOcean’s 8, alongside Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway in particular.

Side private life, in July 2005, Sandra Bullock married Jesse G. Games. But their relationship comes to an end five years later when the actress discovers her infidelity with an actress of x-rated films. Their divorce in June 2010. Sandra Bullock takes refuge then in Texas. The actress is a mother of two children : she adopted in August 2010 an eight-month-old named Louis, and in November 2015, she becomes a new mom and adopted a little girl, Laila, aged 3 and a half years. Since 2015, she is sharing the life of the photographer Bryan Randall.