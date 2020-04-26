Sandra Bullock brightens up the Golden Globes 2020 in dress Marigold

Miss Congénialité the has always.

Sandra Bullock has won the 77th Golden Globe Awards this evening to present the award for best dramatic film and while Sam Mendes” 1917 won the prize in this category, this is the dress for the sake of the actress that caught our attention on this stage.

Although we have not been able to see her look fashion on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020, we were finally able to get a glimpse of what the actress of 55 years wore for the big event tonight.

Brilliant and radiant, Bullock has been working the stage in her dress of color marigold ruffled and strapless.

She has kept her hair simple and wore her hair in waves loose and accessorized the dress spotless with necklaces layered in gold from Pomellato.

The actress has not been nominated for the Golden Globes since 2010 when she was nominated for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for The Blind Side (and has won) and also for its role in The proposal that earned him a nomination in the category of Actress in a movie musical or comedy.