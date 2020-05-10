Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna join forces in a new trailer

After George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, it’s Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna. Announced as a spin-off ofOcean’s Eleven, Ocean’s 8directed by Gary Ross (Hunger Games), will take over all of the elements of the successful series directed by Steven Soderbergh.
Sandra Bullock embodies Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in the early films. With Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter, she assembles a team to steal, when The Met Ball New York, a necklace estimated at $ 150 million and worn by Anne Hathaway.
A new trailer has been unveiled on Thursday 12 April by Warner Bros Pictures. Discover it without further delay. Scheduled for release on the 13th of June next.