Sandra Bullock celebrates its 53 years : a look back at her transformation …

From Speed to Gravity, Sandra Bullock knows a busy career on the big screen. The actress celebrates its 53 years old this July 26th. Back on her change of look since its inception.

Sandra Bullock no longer the petite brunette shy on which the character of Keanu Reeves cracks in the mythical blockbuster of the 1990s, Speed. The american actress, who breathes on its 53 candles on Wednesday, July 26, is no longer the “small wild cat“as it was dubbed by the film’s villain. The pretty brunette has managed to build a brilliant career, role after role, and she has become today one of the actresses unavoidable in Hollywood.

In 1997, she had rather missed the turn of the fashion of the time with her hair blonde and cutting became a cult of Jennifer Aniston in Friends. Needless to say, she is very quickly passed back to the brown full. In 2002, Sandra Bullock has tried to curly and, again, the result was not very conclusive. After having received his star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, the star knows the dedication in winning the Oscar for best actress in 2010. Long hair and smoothed out, Sandra Bullock has kept this look simple and elegant in recent years. Mother of two adopted children, Louis and Laila, she is not the type to dare looks unlikely. In his films also…

During the filming ofOcean’s Eight in the streets of New York a few months ago, Sandra Bullock has appeared always so fit and svelte. This film turning 100% feminine is one of the films most-anticipated 2018. The actress will give the replica to be one hell of a cast with Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, or Anne Hathaway.

