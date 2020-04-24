Sandra Bullock donated 6,000 masks to health care workers

2020-04-10 07:30:06

Sandra Bullock, her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, and their children, Louis, 10, and Laila, eight years, have donated 6 000 masks to health care workers of the children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

The boyfriend of the actress, 55 years old, Bryan Randall, has revealed that his sons, Louis, 10, and Laila, eight years, have had the idea of the promise of the personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors in Los Angeles.

He shared a photo of the boxes of masks, Sandra joked in jest, while using your own mask and gloves, children’s hospital of Los Angeles, and wrote on Instagram: “The children wanted to give masks. 6000 of them were warriors of the First Row in downtown Los Angeles.

“Thank you, Olivia in #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo in #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.



“@ Masks.4.heros, I do not know who is the monster in the background (sic) ”

The generosity of Sandra comes after Halsey has recently given 100 000 masks to health-care professionals.



The singer of 25 years, he has written: “Every day I am amazed with the medical workers on the front line. Your determination, your selflessness, and your empathy are the best example of our capacity to love and to survive as a human. I have more than the privilege of isolate myself in my house, without the fear and obligation of labour employment essential. Without a sick member of the family to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis in the browse. So I tried to find a real way to make the difference. .

“I have purchased and I have bought 100 000 masks 3 layers certified by the FDA (with the help of Orange International Inc., that I bought in a factory in Guangzhou, China). These masks will be distributed at the medical Center Cedars-Sinai hospital, Providence Saint Joseph medical Center LAC + USC and at the community hospital Martin Luther King Jr.; for health professionals and non-medical staff of the hospital who are working to stop this epidemic and help millions of foreigners that do never meet (sic) “

