Sandra Bullock gives a rare glimpse of his life with his two children

Sandra Bullock discusses his life with his two children.

The great actress, who is mom to LouisYears , 10 years, and Laila8 years, comes to give intimate details about her family life during an interview with Jennifer Aniston. During the conversation with his friend, published Tuesday in the magazine Interview, Sandra brings up the fact of raising her children in a time when “the screens are everywhere.”

“I look at all the people who are trying to raise their children and I say to myself :” How is one supposed to raise children outside of a bubble ? And show them the difference between right and wrong, what is loving-kindness, when it is difficult to find it in the visual pollution of a screen ? “”, shared the actress. “Should we continue to point the finger at the big man saying,” You cost of this thing. Don’t look at anything else on Earth. Don’t look at it ? “”

Jennifer then replied that we can “protect” his children as much as we want, but they will eventually be 18 years of age and “go out and see it all”.