Sandra Bullock gives a rare glimpse of his life with his two children

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Sandra Bullock discusses his life with his two children.
The great actress, who is mom to LouisYears , 10 years, and Laila8 years, comes to give intimate details about her family life during an interview with Jennifer Aniston. During the conversation with his friend, published Tuesday in the magazine Interview, Sandra brings up the fact of raising her children in a time when “the screens are everywhere.”
“I look at all the people who are trying to raise their children and I say to myself :” How is one supposed to raise children outside of a bubble ? And show them the difference between right and wrong, what is loving-kindness, when it is difficult to find it in the visual pollution of a screen ? “”, shared the actress. “Should we continue to point the finger at the big man saying,” You cost of this thing. Don’t look at anything else on Earth. Don’t look at it ? “”
Jennifer then replied that we can “protect” his children as much as we want, but they will eventually be 18 years of age and “go out and see it all”.
“Not my children”, replied Sandra. “I indicated to the universities where they will be able to go where mom will feel comfortable to live. I said : “You can go in these three facs because I’m going to buy an apartment nearby. “”
During the interview, the actress ofOcean’s 8 noticed that Jennifer and she’s like “stay at home” and be “surrounded by the things that we have grown and are safe.”
“Come into the world is scary, but once that is the case, it feels good and we are happy to have done it,” added Sandra. “But I have to work on my fear of being surrounded by people.”
When the actress The Morning Show asked her if she was helping him in this area, Sandra replied jokingly that when his girlfriend was not in the area, its “social life stops abruptly,” and she often remained at home.
“It is true that you have a nice house, with a man great, and two beautiful children,” replied Jennifer, in reference to Louis and Laila and the photographer Bryan Randallher companion for some time.
If the couple likes to preserve her secret garden, it is together for almost five years. Bryan and Sandra have formalized their romance shortly after attending the wedding of Jennifer and Justin Theroux 2015.
For more information on the conversation between Jennifer and Sandra, see you in Interview.