Sandra Bullock has failed to play in The Matrix instead of Keanu Reeves

Two decades have passed since the release of The Matrix, but the fans have recently discovered that the film had failed to have a star that is totally different.

As fans will recall, Keanu Reeves played the main character, Neo. But in a recent interview with The Wrap, the producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura advanced Warner Bros. had so much trouble finding a lead actor that the studio had considered to change the character of hackeur as a woman.

“We saw so many people. We were desperate,” said Bonaventura. “We went to see Sandy Bullock and said to him :” We will change the Neo into a girl. ” [Le producteur] Joel Silver and I had worked with Sandy on Demolition Man and it was, and continues to be, a very good friend to me. It was very simple. He was sent the script to see if it interested him. And if it sounded interesting, we were ready to make the change.”

But di Bonaventura has said that the role “wasn’t for her at the time”, and that it had “led nowhere”. Bullock, through a representative, said to The Wrap she could not remember details of the presentation of The Matrix, but noted that di Bonaventura had always supported his career. In addition, she emphasized that the right person had been taken to the role.

In an interview in 2009 with Today, Bullock suggested that it had also been considered for the role of Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Mossbut had refused.