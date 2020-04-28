Sandra Bullock has failed to play in The Matrix instead of Keanu Reeves

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix, Warner Bros.
Two decades have passed since the release of The Matrix, but the fans have recently discovered that the film had failed to have a star that is totally different.
As fans will recall, Keanu Reeves played the main character, Neo. But in a recent interview with The Wrap, the producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura advanced Warner Bros. had so much trouble finding a lead actor that the studio had considered to change the character of hackeur as a woman.
“We saw so many people. We were desperate,” said Bonaventura. “We went to see Sandy Bullock and said to him :” We will change the Neo into a girl. ” [Le producteur] Joel Silver and I had worked with Sandy on Demolition Man and it was, and continues to be, a very good friend to me. It was very simple. He was sent the script to see if it interested him. And if it sounded interesting, we were ready to make the change.”
But di Bonaventura has said that the role “wasn’t for her at the time”, and that it had “led nowhere”. Bullock, through a representative, said to The Wrap she could not remember details of the presentation of The Matrix, but noted that di Bonaventura had always supported his career. In addition, she emphasized that the right person had been taken to the role.
In an interview in 2009 with Today, Bullock suggested that it had also been considered for the role of Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Mossbut had refused.
Bullock wasn’t the only big name being considered for Neo. The producer has said that Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith had been approached.
“The first movie star to have said yes, that is Brad Pitt”, he said. “It is Seven years in Tibet and just after it we did : “I’m too exhausted to do it. “So over Brad Pitt. And then we are going to see Leonardo [DiCaprio]. He said yes, we have meetings with him, and he said : “You know, I don’t want to do another film with visual effects just after Titanic “, and he withdrew from the project. And then Will Smith said yes, and then withdraws.”
In the end, the studio has found Reeves and di Bonaventura has admitted that the process of casting had done “the right person”.
Over the course of their careers, Bullock and Reeves have worked on several films together. They appeared in the film of 1994, Speed, as well as in the 2006 movie, Between two shores. Also, the star of Miss Congeniality has admitted to Ellen DeGeneres it creaked on Reeves during the filming of Speed.
The Matrix has been 20 years on march 31.