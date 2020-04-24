Sandra Bullock has secretly donated millions of dollars to help in the event of a disaster, and nobody noticed

The hollywood star has a big heart

Sandra Bullock is a star already spent in show business american. It has recently attracted the attention of the media because donated a half-million dollars to a charity. Half of it has been received by The Human Society and the other half by the international Red Cross, for the benefit of the victims of the fires in California.

In an article published by Bullock, she said that the devastation she had seen in California, it had broken his heart and that this had led it to take this action.

The actions of Sandra Bullock has surprised many. His grand gesture was applauded by all the world in this time of need.

Only those who really know the actress know that this is not the first time that she did something so selfless, as she supports various causes for years without post anything in this topic:

In 2001, after the bombing of the twin towers, she and other celebrities have funded a group of cleaning and rescue to help people who were searching through the rubble. Then, during a telethon organized to raise funds for the recovery of September 11, he made a gift of $ 1 million of his own money.

In 2004, during the tsunami disaster in Indonesia, Sandra is devoted to give another million dollars that she had joined to three million swiss francs to help the people affected.

In 2005, when the effects of the hurricane Katrina, the actress has again made a donation to the Red Cross to support its work. They have delivered more than 68 million meals and helped more than a million families with funds to solve the disaster. He also has donated 25, 000 to the reconstruction of the school, Warren Eason, it was the oldest school in New Orleans and the hurricane has been destroyed.

In 2010, the earthquake in Haiti has claimed more than 300 000 victims and left others with virtually no housing. Bullock has again donated a million dollars to the organization “Doctors without borders” to support its inhabitants access to health care.

The earthquake and tsunami of 2011 in Japan have been the largest the country has ever known and the fourth largest in the world. This disaster has made 15 000 people confirmed and 2 500 could not be found. Bullock has again donated a million dollars to the victims who have lost someone in the earthquake.

The charity of the actress has been seen many times, but she didn’t want to use a gift to get publicity, she does it from the heart. Share the great love of Sandra to be her neighbor.

