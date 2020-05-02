Sandra Bullock has to return a movie to escape his stalker

Well before the era of the movement #MeToo, put in place after revelations of the affair Weinstein, cases of harassment in the movie industry already existed. Sandra Bullock has entrusted to the Sunday Timeson 17 June , to share his experience. The actress, who is currently the poster Ocean’s 8, unveiled a sad event which occurred at the beginning of his career. She says he has been harassed on the shooting of a feature film, which she preferred to keep silent the name : “I had a real problem on film, because a person who had authority over me. I was only deflect the problem with humor, but that was not enough. In the end, I asked to be transferred. “A radical decision to cut ties with the man in question. Following this aggression, Sandra Bullock quickly learned to keep his distance, especially with the producer Harvey Weinsteinwas charged for sexual assault.