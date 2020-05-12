Sandra Bullock : Her ex-unfaithful husband Jesse James says that he has “no regrets”

Seven years ago, it is a Sandra Bullock deceived and humiliated that asked for the divorce to her husband, the bodybuilder, and businessman Jesse James, after the revelations of his many infidelities with strippers. The separation, which occurred very shortly after the star had won the Oscar for best actress in march 2010, had caused a hell of a thunderclap in Hollywood and put an end to a union that had lasted five years.

If hollywood actress 52-year-old has since rebuilt his life with photographer Bryan Randall, with whom she now forms a modern family with the two children she has adopted (Louis, aged 7, and Laila, age 5), Jesse James is also a fulfilled man in his private life. In 2013, the one that was made known to the general public to have hosted the program Monster Garage remarried for the fourth time with the racing driver Alexis DeJoria, who is also very rich heiress of the cosmetics company John Paul Mitchell Systems.

Installed in Austin (Texas), the contractor 47-year-old has re-opened a shop modest where he arranges vehicles and motorcycles. Very conservative, he is also the head of his own construction company of revolvers (models sold for 25 000 dollars each) and works in close collaboration with the National Rifle Association, the lobby pro-weapons, the most influential of the United States.

Interviewed march 14 by the website Daily Mailthe ex-Mr. Sandra Bullock has given her new, returning for the first time since a very long time about the failure of his marriage with the hollywood actress. Between two statements that come to support the controversial policy of Donald Trump, Jesse James has said that he had “no regrets“about her divorce ultramédiatisé. “Yeah, I cheated on my wife, yeah I assumed and I took my responsibilities and I am excused“, he said.

The end of this marriage also caused a lot of good things

Mauled by the media at the time when his extramarital affairs were revealed to the great day, Jesse James admits that the months that have followed his break-up with Sandra Bullock have not been easy to manage. “It is as if the people loved to see you fail. The more away you go, the more you go up, the more they like it. I look at the person I am today and I see how I felt at the time, and I tell myself that I’ve completely over-exaggerated, that it would not have had to reach me as much. I think I had about 50 or 60 of the paparazzi that were waiting for me in front of my house for five or six months… That was not nice“, he added.

Today, Jesse James has absolutely no contact with Sandra Bullock, with whom he had made the first steps to adopt little Louis. If he did “no regrets“he admits, however, that he has long suffered from having “lost“the right to become the papa of the boy. “The end of this marriage also caused a lot of good because it helped me focus on being a better father, it has helped me to be myself, to do the right things. To leave Los Angeles and to work hard to have the best life possible for my children“, he added. If it has not been able to adopt Louis, Jesse James is the father of three children : Chandler (age 22, formerly addicted to hard drugs) and Eli (age 19) born from his first marriage to Karla James and Sunny (13 years old), born of his second union, with Janine Lindemulder.

Very happy in his fourth marriage, Jesse James has also explained that his relationship with his current wife, Alexis DeJoria, had nothing to do with the previous ones. “It is just different. We like the same things, the same music, the same everything. When I look back, I say to myself that I was an idiot. What I was thinking ? Of course, that this would never have market. But I guess that is how one learns things“, he concluded.