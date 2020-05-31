Sandra Bullock : Her pretty gesture for the nursing staff

Movie night on TF1 on Sunday evening. The channel broadcasts the film The proposal, which tells the story of Margaret, an editor at success who sees his life turned upside-down when they learn that she is at risk of being deported to his native country, Canada. It sets up a ploy to remain in his adopted country. Margaret is played by the actress Sandra Bullock, elected most beautiful woman in the world in 2015. Actress lighthouse in the landscape of hollywood for several years now, it continues to rotate in many movies, such as recently in Bird Box, a production of Netflix.

an actress generous

A few days ago, the actress did talk to her for her engagement in the crisis of the sars coronavirus. She was invited, with his daughter Laila, at the beginning of the month of may in the show “Red Table Talk”, organized on Facebook by Jada Pinkett Smith. The actress and 55-year-old revealed that she had made a donation of 6,000 masks to the nursing staff of a hospital in Los Angeles. One of the caregivers was present in the program, and Sandra Bullock was held to send a small word. “April, thank you… I will try to say it without crying, but thank you for all that you do, because we have the opportunity to be here and to be home with our families, and it’s all thanks to your hard work. There is not a dinner, or a prayer that goes by without that we send our love and our appreciation and our gratitude because we are safe thanks to you”.

By J. F.