Sandra Bullock : Her soft words to her sweetheart, Bryan, and their two children

More rare on the screens, although expected shortly in the display d’Ocean’s 8Sandra Bullock is a woman totally filled today. A mother of two children she has adopted (Louis, age 8, and Laila, 5 years) and a woman who is living the perfect love with her boyfriend photographer, Bryan Randall. In an interview with InStyleshe talks of her sweetheart in a very soft, offering us one of his rare confessions about his love life, she is more the type to cultivate the secret. “It is super adorable. For the children, it is kind of like the N°1 and I’m no. 2. But I understand, because it is more funny and makes the best jokes“says the hollywood star.

In the interview, she pours also on his children. It portrays the elder Louis as a boy “super sensitive“, “smart and nice“when the little Laila is “a fighter“. “Oh my God, what she will accomplish ! It will bring a real change“loose, the mother, very proud. It is Bryan who had photographed the trio for the famous cover of People in December 2015, when Sandra Bullock had submitted her adopted daughter. A term that she wants today to banish : “Do not say ‘my adopted child’. No one speaks of his ‘child IVF !’“

She also adds that they have suffered after the passing of Laila. In fact, the actress was afraid that it pulls him back… “When you adopt, there is a period of investment and if something goes wrong, they have the right to remove your child. This is the six exhausting months“, confesses the star, which was too much followed by the paparazzi. “Everyone knew that I had another child. And everyone wanted pictures. It was heartbreaking. When Louis heard a helicopter or a drone, he ran around the garden looking for her sister to hide under the trampoline“says the mother of a family who, since, has managed to make us forget and live happy in the shelter of the glances. Or almost. “I will always be behind them. And a drone will be with us probably“, quips she.