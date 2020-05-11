Sandra Bullock : “I have the kids the most noisy in the world”

Ah the children, their little ones adorable, but also their sides, the unruly who are literally climbing up the decibels and put nerves to the test… To american actress Sandra Bullock, becoming a mother was the fundamental condition to develop their full potential. And it is certainly the role is the most hard that the actress has to play.

If she relishes the joys of motherhood, the star of 52-year-old confesses also that this daily challenge is far from being of any rest. During the talk-show, Harry Connick Jr., the beautiful is entrusted with a touch of humor : “The babies are so good. So noisy. So noisy. I have the kids the most noisy in the world, I don’t know if it’s the acoustics but they are amazing.”

And although Sandra loves her little scoundrels, she admitted to enjoy the moments of quiet when they are sleeping. Creating a bedtime ritual is therefore the most peaceful of the day to believe his words : “When I know that the two were asleep with success, I can leave their room, however, knowing that we have another day that awaits us the next day.” Adorned ?

In 2010, the star adopted Louis, then aged 3 and a half months, who was born in New Orleans. Later in December 2015, the actress and oscar winner has adopted Laila in Louisiana, at the same age.

Since, its little rascals have grown well… today, aged respectively 6 and 4 years old, Louis, and Laila, too “funny“are they of the confession of Sandra, make it see all the colors with their mom.

Stephanie Laskar