Sandra Bullock in a movie from Netflix

Netflix just got another nice catch by obtaining the rights to the film Bird Box, in which Sandra Bullock (Gravity, The Blind Side) will be the star, according to Variety.

The Danish Susanne Bier will be the thriller scripted by Eric Heisserer, who performed the same task for Arrival by Denis Villeneuve.

The story will follow the journey of a woman and two children blindfolded along a river in a world postapocalyptique.

Remember that Netflix has recently announced film with Will Smith (Bright) and Chris Pine (Outlaw King).