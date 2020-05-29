Sandra Bullock in bereavement : his father died at the age of 93 years

The father of Sandra Bullock died at the age of 93 years as announced by the sister of actress Gesine Bullock-Prado on Instagram.

A sad loss for Sandra Bullock. The american actress has lost her father, John W Bullock Tuesday, September 18, at the age of 93 years. It is the sister of american star, Gesine Bullock-Prado, which announced the news on his account Instagram. “John Wilson Bullock. February 11 1925 – September 18, 2018. Well-loved, American #WWII #veteran, husband, father of 4 strong women, #grandfather, moron adorable, handsome devil and trickster to the end”, she wrote in the caption to several photos of her father over the years.

Bryan Randallthe husband of Sandra Bullock, has posted on Instagram a tribute to his father-in-law, as reported in the Daily Mail adding that John W Bullock was dead “surrounded by his family and friends”. A difficult test for Sandra Bullockthat we had been able to see many times to the side of his father, who accompanied him a few times at award ceremonies and premieres.

There is no doubt that the american actress finds solace with his family in this ordeal, including her husband and her children, Louis Bullock, age 8, and Laila Bullock, 5 years. In an interview with InStyle a few months ago, Sandra Bullock revealed that they were very close to her husband : “He is super nice. For children, it is n°1 and I’m no. 2, reported the star d’Ocean’s Eight. But I understand, because it is much more fun”.

