Sandra Bullock in bereavement : his father died

Sandra Bullock does not use social networks, so there was no chance for the american actress, 54-year-old announcement of the death of his father through this channel. Yet it is precisely in this way that his beloved has revealed the sad news, as well as his little sister.

Bryan Randall took to her page Instagram (private but E! News was able to view) to write : “September 18 at 22h04, surrounded by his family and his friends, John W. Bullock has left the ship. As a father, grandfather and veteran of the Second world War, we #teremercionspourtonservice.“John Bullock leaves including behind him are two grandchildren, Louis (adopted in 2010) and Laila (adopted in 2015), the two children of Sandra Bullock.

Gesine Bullock-Prado, one of three sisters of Sandra Bullock, has also shared her excitement on Instagram, while sobriety : “John Wilson Bullock, February 11, 1925 – September 18, 2018.“Their father went to 93 years. The little sister of the star ofOcean’s 8 he has made a beautiful tribute, recalling that he was a veteran of the Second world War, decorated for his service, but also a “husband, father of four strong women, great-grandfather, adorable boy, incredible little demon and joker at the end.“Gesine Bullock-Prado has chosen to illustrate his message with several pictures depicting the life of his father.