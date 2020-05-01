Sandra Bullock, in mourning after the death of his father

John W. Bullock, father of the american actress Sandra Bullock, passed away Tuesday, September 18, at 93 years of age.

Blow to Sandra Bullock. A 54-year-old, the american star has said goodbye Tuesday, September 18, his father, John, who died at the age of 93 years. Absent of social networks, it has not been able to announce the sad news. It is, therefore, his companion, Bryan Randall, who is in charge on his account Instagram private. According to the site E ! Newswho has been consulted publication, the person who shares the life of the actress since 2015 has shared a message concerning a result of the death of his father-in-law : “on September 18 at 22h04, surrounded by his family and his friends, John W. Bullock has left the ship. As a father, grandfather and veteran of the Second world War, we thank you for your service”. The sister of Sandra Bullock, Gesine Bullock-Prado has also made a beautiful tribute to his father, by posting a series of photos on his account Instagram.

A veteran

John W. Bullock was for many years responsible for the service of the military posts of the u.s. army in Europe, and was fought during the Second World War. He was stationed in Nuremberg when he met Helga, the mother of Sandra Bullock, who died in 2000. Dedicated to his country, he was decorated for his service and had worked for the Pentagon. Very proud of her father, the star of the film “Ocean’s 8”, was shown repeatedly at his side on the red carpet or at events.