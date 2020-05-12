Sandra Bullock in the head of the top 10 actresses highest-paid in Hollywood, according to Forbes

Sandra Bullock has hit the jackpot by betting on the film Gravity, Alfonso Cuaron. Not only is it not passed away from the Oscar but in addition by agreeing to be paid on the revenue of the film, she earned 51 million dollars.

Not bad for an actress in a loss of speed in recent years. Even better when we know that it is Angelina Jolie that was the first role before the reject. Result : the wife of Brad Pitt arrive at the 5th place in the ranking of the magazine Forbes. Far behind Sandra Bullock, but saved by Evil Disney with $ 18 million.

1. Sandra Bullock, actress Gravity. 51 million dollars.

Jennifer Lawrence, the actress of “The Hunger Games”

3. Jennifer Aniston, actress “Miller : a family in the grass,” $ 31 million.

4. Gwyneth Paltrow, actress (“Iron Man,” $ 19 million.

5. Angelina Jolie, the actress of “Evil”, of $ 18 million.

6. Cameron Diaz actress “Cartel” , $ 18 million

7. Scarlett Johansson the actress of “Her”, or 17 million dollars.

Amy Adams

Natalie Portman has played Jane Foster in the first two episodes “Thor”

10. Kristen Stewart the actress of “Sils Maria”, $ 12 million

On the second step of the podium we find Jennifer Lawrence, 23 years ago, but already 34 million gain for the year of 2013, thanks in particular to the saga Hunger Games. She came in ahead of just Jennifer Aniston and his $ 31 million.

In the fourth position, Gwyneth Paltrow displays a year to $ 19 million, thanks in particular to Iron Man. Elsewhere Iron Man succeed also to her male counterpart Robert Downey jr which gathers in the round sum of $ 75 million and up to the head of the actors, the best paid.

