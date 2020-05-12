Sandra Bullock is the actress the best paid of Hollywood

It is still far from its male equivalent. While Robert Downey Jr. has pocketed $ 75 million (55 million euros), to become, for the second year in a row, the actor best paid Hollywood, Sandra Bullock has provided $ 51 million to win the women’s title. A sum which represents, nevertheless, a step forward : last year, Angelina Jolie was the actress, the more paid of the film industry with a gain of only $ 33 million (24.6 million euros).

The reasons for such a salary ? Gravity, in which she played the leading role, has generated 716 million ($534 million), and garnered seven Oscars. To reassure the writer’s Farrah Abraham, who would like to recruit Sandra Bullock in an erotic film.

Behind Sandra Bullock, we find Jennifer Lawrence – the actress is the most bankable film has hit $ 34 million for his roles in Hunger Games and X-Men. Follow Jennifer Aniston ($31 million) and Gwyneth Paltrow ($19 million) ; Angelina Jolie, who was offered the first place in 2013, must satisfy himself as to the fifth this year with $ 18 million pocketed.

