Sandra Bullock made a fortune with “Gravity” !

Sprayed, Angelina Jolie ! Forgotten, Jennifer Aniston ! Left Behind, Julia Roberts ! Sandra Bullock takes the top step of the podium of the actresses who earned the most money with a single movie. According to the Hollywood Reporterit would have earned $ 70 million with Gravity where it holds the principal role. The star would have earned a fixed salary of $ 20 million, which would be in addition to the already 50 million due to the tremendous success of the film at the global box office, his contract guaranteeing a percentage of 15% on the profits, once the advance of his salary covered.

When we know that the movie has already made over $ 700 million for a budget of 100 million, one can imagine the are gorges that tumble into the bank account of the hollywood star. And this is not finished : in case of victory at the Oscars, the film should benefit from a renewed interest and boost ticket sales, not counting DVD sales, the tv broadcasts and the sales of derivative products. Experts estimate that the film can easily reach $ 750 million in the medium term, or even exceed 800 million, which increases the more the manna affected by Ms. Bullock.

Still according to the Hollywood Reporterthis type of contract is not necessarily very common in Hollywood, only some stars, like Robert Downey Jr. with Iron Man, benefit. But Sandra Bullock would have negotiated at the right time, especially when studios Warner found themselves without a headliner, after the withdrawal of Angelina Jolie, who refused the role, as recently told the director Alfonso Cuarón. They needed to find an actress who is recognized to embody a heroine lost in space, with the technical constraints of filming extremely sharp. Sandra Bullock accepts the challenge by playing almost only on the shelf, repeating the millimeter gestures inspired by puppeteers, making the tight-rope walker hanging by cables on top of the technicians or even immersed in a cube surrounded by cameras increased the number of close-ups of his expressive face. A true working pro who has paid.