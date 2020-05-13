Sandra Bullock: mom protective | Arts | Law

Mecause of his celebrity, Bullock is always uncomfortable on the red carpet, she admits in an interview to the magazine In Style the month of June. But at 53 years of age, her biggest concern remains the well-being of her children, Louis, age 8, and Laila, age 5, as well as of her lover, the photographer Bryan Randall. Bullock is campaigning for the adoption, to which she has resorted, to ensure that every child has a home balanced. She does not like to speak of his children as adopted. “Let’s call them simply “our children”, she said. […] Nobody calls his child conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), ” my child, IVF or her child, “oh shit, I went to the bar and I got pregnant.”” Bullock sees the future with a good eye. “I want to grow old watching my children become adults full of hope, grateful, healthy, sweet, safe… and in the bubble with a bullet in the head,” laughs the mom protective.

*

Cate Blanchett listens to its children

On the plateau of Debbie Ocean 8Sandra Bullock shared her tips mother with Cate Blanchett, who has four children. Blanchett is currently chairman of the Cannes film Festival. How can she juggle all her hats, asks the journalist Madame Figaro. “I can’t do it, meets Blanchett, I’m dialing, as a lot of women. […] My four children have grown up among the scenes of a theatre and a film set… […] My job as a mom is to show them that we can do nothing without effort.” Blanchett is also important to be attentive to his offspring. “Being a parent, it’s an interaction : it is extremely important to listen to children, watch what they show us, because their vision of society, different from ours, is very interesting.”