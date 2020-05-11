Sandra Bullock poses in A People with his adoptive daughter

The american actress has confirmed they have adopted a little girl of three years, Laila, and gave an interview to the magazine People, for which she poses on the cover with her son, Louis and his little girl.



A 51-year-old Sandra Bullock has confirmed to the magazine People have adopted a second child, a little girl of three years named Laila and a native of Louisiana. The actress Gravity poses on the cover of the magazine with her and her son, Louis, adopted in 2010, and confides about this new step in her life: “When I look at Laila, I have no doubt about the fact that it was supposed to be here, with me. I can tell you that it was the right child at the right time.”

Sandra Bullock in A of People magazine. People

The one who is now sharing her life with photographer Bryan Randall -who took the photos for People– explains that his son, Louis, adopted in 2010, has been “the spearhead of this adventure.”

“I knew she was scared, continues to entrust Sandra Bullock about her daughter, and all I wanted was her to know that Louis and I would not go anywhere.”

Sandra Bullock concludes on the values that it wants to continue to develop within his home: “My family is mixed and diverse, a little zany and loving and full of understanding. It is a family.”