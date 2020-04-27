Sandra Bullock produced a dramatic series, musical ambitious for Amazon !

After his friend George Clooney who has just released his series Catch-22 on the platform Hulu, Sandra Bullock signs with a platform competitor, Amazon. As the actress has already been told in the past in the media, she worked as a dancer in a nightclub in North Carolina, where she was every night the first part of a show of drag queens, with whom it had forged links.

In talking with the screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (Fringe, I Am Legend, The Da Vinci Code, I, Robot, Star Trek…of these 1980s is memorable, but also marked by the spread of the Aids virus, the two women have had the idea of creating a series on this subject, insisting on the passage of the mental health and its complications. For this project, they have teamed up with the artist multi-award-John Legend (The The Land). No information has been provided for the time about the casting of this show, which promises to be ambitious not only in substance but also in form : it will be a “dramédie” music.

Slowly but surely, Sandra Bullock goes back to the small screen. A few months after the release of the hit film Bird Box on Netflix, the actress produced her first television series for fifteen years. It is George Lopez (released in France on TF6 at the time, editor’s note), which remains to this day, his last appearance in a TV series.

Jordan Landreau