Sandra Bullock put his first impression of Jennifer Aniston

When two women become close friends, it is a little magical. When these women are both actresses completed, everyone wants to know more. Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston are two of these friends. Although they are all two of the stars well-known and occupied, they have not worked together on a project. But even if this was not a shared script that united them, it was something else that they shared.

What is it that has taken so much time to these remarkable women to meet and how is it eventually produced?

Sandra Bullock shows no sign of slowing down

Sandra Bullock | David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / .

Bullock began his career in Hollywood in the late 80’s, but it is the blockbuster film of 1994, Speed, which has made it a familiar name. After this successful revolution, she has worked regularly in the movies. She played a charming type of girl next door in films as light as Hope Floats and roles more seriously as the author Harper Lee in the biopic Truman Capote and Infamous. She won an Oscar for her performance in The Blind Side in 2009.

In 2018, Bullock was part of the fallout female of the franchise, Oceans Trilogy, Ocean’s 8. Last year, she has played in Bird Box, the movie Netflix of which the people could not stop talking about.

The long career of Jennifer Aniston

Aniston is also an actress occupied for decades, but she is probably best known for two things: her role of Rachel in the mega hit television Friends, and her divorce complicated with actor Brad Pitt.

Like Bullock, the role of Aniston came in 1994, when Friends hit the airwaves. She was on the show throughout its run of 10 years, inspiring a generation of women to copy the hairstyle of Rachel. She won a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for her role in the show.

Aniston has played many roles since she left Rachel in films such as Office Space, Horrible bosses, Cake and Dumplin. Recently, she appeared in the drama Apple TV + The Morning Show.

They met in an unusual way

Given that they are both women, strong and prosperous, it is not surprising that Aniston and Bullock are friends. But they met at one of the prestigious awards of the hollywood, the way they were presented was a little unexpected.

It turns out that Bullock and Aniston were both out with the same man. Actor Tate Donovan is out with Bullock for four years, a relationship so serious that they would have been engaged. They broke up in 1994 and it started out with Aniston a few weeks later. This relationship did not last long, maybe because Donovan was not yet ready to become serious.

But although he did not remain romantically involved with one or the other woman, he gave them a very big gift. Years later, at the Golden Globes 2010, he introduced the two. They were successful, and when they met a little later at the wedding of a mutual friend, they sealed the friendship with a few shots. As Bullock told Aniston about that night, “if I’m not mistaken, it was the first time that I fell ill by drinking with you.”

First impression of Sandra Bullock

The women knew each other, obviously – they were so famous that everyone knew. But for some reason, they had never met. From what she knew about Aniston, Bullock hoped she was as authentic and open as she seemed.

“You’re allowed to look silly, the heart is broken, awkward, like an idiot. I think this is why everyone feels so comfortable in your presence. You said: “Yeah, I could look like that, but guess what? I have the same failures and insecurities as you. “I remember thinking:” God, I hope she really likes it. If this is not the case, I’m going to be so disappointed. “

Apparently, Aniston was just as genuine and kind as she seemed to be, because the two are friends now fast. As to why it took so long? She thinks it is and that it has worked, saying: “I think that everything happens in its time, and I think that for some reason, life was to occur in our two worlds as it has done.”

All those who know what it is like to have a good friend is happy for them that this is the case.