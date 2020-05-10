Sandra Bullock : Relieved, her stalker sentenced to several years…

Relief for Sandra Bullock : her stalker, Joshua Corbett, which had surprise in it in the middle of the night on June 8, 2014, has been sentenced by the californian justice. The individual, suffering from mental disorder, will have a prohibition to approach the star for the next ten years !

As reported TMZ.comJoshua Corbett (age 41) has an agreement with the justice by pleading guilty of the facts which were alleged, on Wednesday 24 may 2017. Accused to be brought by burglary at the home of the actress, in Los Angeles, in the middle of the night, he has been sentenced to 5 years suspended prison sentences with the obligation of care in hospital. It will be followed by a probation officer who will check regularly that it takes well to his treatment. So far, despite the weapons that were found in his home, as well as a 25-page document describing his obsession for the actress, it was only under the impact of a simple measure of remoteness without being followed by an agent.

Joshua Corbett, who had gone nose to nose with Sandra Bullock, which had had the scare of his life and was soon barricaded in his room, calling the police will not be able to approach the star for the next ten years. To reassure the actress, mother of two children : Louis, age 7, and Laila, 5 years.

