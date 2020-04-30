Sandra Bullock reveals to have had a crush on Keanu Ree…

On the set of the Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, December 20, Sandra Bullock revealed he had the hots for Keanu Reeves during the shooting of the film Speed in the 1990s.

A funny revelation. Invited on the set of the Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, December 20, Sandra Bullock has revealed that during the filming of Speedthey had fallen under the spell of her co-star… Keanu Reeves ! A crush that dates back to the 1990s, but that the actress does not seem to have forgotten. “I remember the kindness of Keanu Reeves and his beauty”remembers the actress, in remarks relayed by the magazine People. Obviously not fully recovered from this blow to the heart, it reveals in passing that she had some difficulty turning with the actor because of his charm.

“It was difficult to be really seriousloose , Sandra Bullock. When he looked at me I had to be [un fou rire]. I had to try, you know [d’être sérieuse]”, she adds. But difficult for the actress to focus in front of the kindness and the character very attentive Keanu Reeves. However, this crush seems to have lasted the time of a shoot… and have been proven in a sense ! “I’m never out with”provided the star of Bird Box to Ellen DeGeneres before adding with humor : “there’s just something in me I guess he don’t like !”

A shooting which, however, gave rise to a beautiful friendship between Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves which have since Speed shot many times together. “There is no need to feel intimidated, she said. But I think we’ve been friends for so long because we are never out together”she concludes.

