Sandra Bullock sells his sublime villa on the edge of the water

By
James Reno
-
0
29


Sandra Bullock sells his home for $ 6.5 million

The actress Bird Box just put on sale her gorgeous home located in Tybee Island in Georgia (Usa). According to our colleagues of The Sunthis dream villa is composed of two independent dwellings. The main house comprises four very spacious rooms, a lounge with a fireplace and a large dining room. Its high-end kitchen has all the modern comforts with counters in butcher’s blocks. The new owners will still need to spend the modest sum of $ 6.5 million (5.5 million euros) to be able to enjoy a recreation room, a swimming pool and a gym. In addition to this, future buyers will benefit from a private access to the beach on Tybee Island.

Related Post:  Sandra Bullock was awarded the prize ESPY to the best soccer team Megan Rapinoe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here