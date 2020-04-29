Sandra Bullock signs up for a new project for Netflix

A series of science-fiction for Sandra Bullock

The news came at the end of the week. Netflix and Sandra Bullock have decided to replace the cover. After the success of the Bird Box, the two will work together on a new project. If we could doubt the next “bankable” the actress little verve in recent years, she has shattered that idea with the film that cumulerait already over 80 million views.

As a result, the platform has therefore decided to trust him again for a science-fiction film. It is this time of Reborn. The idea is to adapt the comic created by Mark Millar and drawn by Greg Capullo to make a film on the platform.

Mark Millard, the goose that lays the golden eggs in the film ?

The project seems already well advanced, since it is Chris McKay (The Great Adventure LEgo : Batman) who has been selected to direct the film. Sandra Bullock will also be present on the production side alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. There is also the company Vertigo Entertainment, which is behind the horror film” It “.

The adaptation of this comic adds to the long series of the works of Mark Millar, who had the right to this recognition. It is on the list of Kick-Ass, Wanted, or Kingsman. Since August of 2017, its franchise belongs to Netflix, which will now be able to have fun with the rich catalog of the artist. A series adapted from The Magic Order is also on the agenda. Jupiter’s Lgacy and American Jesus are also in the cards…

Regarding Reborn, casting is still unknown. The story is of an elderly woman who died in a hospital in order to be reborn to Adystria, a country where good and evil engage in an eternal war.

