Sandra Bullock talks about life with his children, and Bryan Randall

This may be the darling of America, but for the children of Sandra Bullockshe is just “mom”. Moreover, Louis Bullock8 years, and Laila Bullock, 5 years old, he even prefer the boyfriend of Sandra, Bryan Randall. “He is super nice. For children, it is n° 1 and I’m no. 2,” said the star ofOcean’s Eight in the June issue of InStyle, which comes out on may 11. “But I draw, because it is more fun and it has the best sweets.”
In speaking of his eldest, Sandra said : “Lou is very sensitive. This is my son, the 78-year-old. It is like Shecky Greene, a comic jew of the Catskills. He is wise and good. I immediately saw when you gave it to me. He had this large-scale spiritual. I said to myself : “I hope that I’m not going to strip it.”” Laila is “a fighter, and that is why she is here today. She fought to keep his mind intact”, she added. “I dare not imagine what she is going to do. She will bring real change.”
The boyfriend of Sandra has photographed Laila for the cover of the magazine People in December 2015, which confirmed the rumors of adoption. “This is a photographer that is patient and worked with three subjects who hate the goal,” she said. Sandra had to keep Laila away from the spotlight until everything is finalized. It has been difficult, given the level of interest in his life. “I had to find a way to hide the faces of the children, because there was a bounty on our heads”, she said. “When one adopts a child, there was a period of investment, and if something goes wrong, they have the right to remove the child. It has been six months of difficult and tense.”
The whisperings of the “adoption secret” Sandra almost tear apart her family, she said InStyle. At one point, the actress and oscar winner said : “We had a scare due to an allergy that has sent us to the emergency room, and it was followed by paparazzi, so he knew that I had another child. Everyone wanted photos. It broke my heart. Louis heard a helicopter or a drone, and he ran to take his sister and pull on the grass and hide under the trampoline. The poor Laila was traumatized. But everything fell when we did these official photos. You learn every day.”
Sandra also wants to change the way people talk about the adopted children. “Let’s talk of these children as” our children “. Don’t say ” my adopted child “. Nobody calls his child “child IVF” or their ” child, oh, m**, I went into a bar and I put in, knocked out “”, she said. “Let’s just say” our children “.”
In the future, the actress said she is looking forward to “growing old” and “watching my children grow and become optimistic, grateful, healthy, kind, and cautious… and in a bubble with a bullet in the head”, she said laughing. “I’ll be right behind them, and a drone, we will surely follow.”