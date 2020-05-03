Sandra Bullock talks about life with his children, and Bryan Randall

The boyfriend of Sandra has photographed Laila for the cover of the magazine People in December 2015, which confirmed the rumors of adoption. “This is a photographer that is patient and worked with three subjects who hate the goal,” she said. Sandra had to keep Laila away from the spotlight until everything is finalized. It has been difficult, given the level of interest in his life. “I had to find a way to hide the faces of the children, because there was a bounty on our heads”, she said. “When one adopts a child, there was a period of investment, and if something goes wrong, they have the right to remove the child. It has been six months of difficult and tense.”

The whisperings of the “adoption secret” Sandra almost tear apart her family, she said InStyle. At one point, the actress and oscar winner said : “We had a scare due to an allergy that has sent us to the emergency room, and it was followed by paparazzi, so he knew that I had another child. Everyone wanted photos. It broke my heart. Louis heard a helicopter or a drone, and he ran to take his sister and pull on the grass and hide under the trampoline. The poor Laila was traumatized. But everything fell when we did these official photos. You learn every day.”