Sandra Bullock : The man who had harassed her and threatened suicide

It is at the end of a face-to-face meeting stretched to five hours with members of the SWAT as Joshua James Corbett, has finished by killing himself. The 42-year-old had been convicted in 2014 of threats and harassment towards the american actress Sandra Bullock, in which it was introduced. The star had managed to escape her attacker in hiding before calling 911. The stalker had been stopped on the fields.

Corbett was released in 2017 of the psychiatric hospital where he had been interned as a result of his conviction (he had to get a restraining order for ten years, and five years of probation, and a duty of care). At his home, after the assault of Sandra Bullock, the police had recovered about two dozen weapons and ammunition held illegally, as well as a letter of scary. “Sandy, you could have me today, however you chose to other people than me. I would not far as you know. I love you. You’re really special to me and without you in my life, there would be only misery. I expected and expected, and you never came, perhaps it was assumed that it would happen in another way. Maybe in Hawaii or running in the street, who knows. I have no idea. I love you, you and Louis [le fils de 8 ans la star, NDLR]and I don’t want to be a part of your lives. I miss you and I think of you every day. Love always, your husband“could I read it on this letter.