Sandra Bullock very in love with Bryan Randall : marriage ? …

According To E ! News, Sandra Bullock, 51 years old , don’t say no to marriage with her boyfriend and photographer, Bryan Randall, 49 years of age.

A little over a year that they have been dating, and their love seems stronger than ever.

“They enjoy the last days of summer with their children until school begins“said a source close to the couple Bullock/Randall to E! News, “They will be in Los Angeles once the children begin to go to the school. Things are very serious between them.” Apparently, the two lovers are inseparable.

Sandra Bullock adopted two children, his son Louis, six years, and his daughter Laila, four years, could not be more pleased with the way Bryan deals with them. A close has revealed that the man was very attentive with the offspring of his companion : “Bryan treats children of Sandra as his own. It is really a figure of father extraordinary. Sandra is happier than ever“. Bryan Randall, who has a daughter of 22 years of a previous union – would have to live in the mansion for 23 million dollars of Sandra Bullock, located in the heart of Beverly Hills at the end of the month of September of the last year.

The source also confided : “Sandra and Bryan are partners in life. Their closest friends have never seen Sandra in love before“adding the possibility of marriage in the future. However, the paparazzi who were rubbing already hands by imagining a feast splendid are going to be disappointed : “Its are the kind of people who would make a small wedding“entered into the close. Missed it !

