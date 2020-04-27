Sandra Bullock was awarded the prize ESPY to the best soccer team Megan Rapinoe

It is what we might call the encounter of the third kind. This Wednesday, July 10, the actress Sandra Bullock presented the award for the best sports team, Megan Rapinoe, an emblematic figure and captain of the american team of football. A distinction awarded during the evening of ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly), event television that reward, since 1993, athletes or teams of the year. During the award ceremony, Sandra Bullock blurted out, “All those who are in favour of equal pay, say “aye”!”. A cry of the heart echoed in unison by the crowd of spectators present, says The Daily Mail.

“Equal Pay”





Earlier in the day, the champions of the world were paraded in the streets of New York, where they were greeted by thousands of supporters. “Equal Pay, equal pay !“, demanded many of them carrying banners with the message for equal pay between male and female players. A slogan also chanted by Andrew Cuomo, the current governor of the State of New York, reports the New York Times.

Several complaints

If people such as public figures seem to take little by little, awareness of wage inequality in which the players are the victims, these last are fighting about it for years to get a salary similar to their male counterparts. On march 8, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the 26 other members of the team have lodged a complaint against the Federation u.s. soccer (USSF), which they accuse of discrimination in terms of wages and working conditions. Two years earlier, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and three other players had already filed a complaint with the Commission for equal employment, “in the name of all the team”, for wage discrimination.