Sandra Bullock worst actress of the year

It could also receive a prize of humour. Sandra Bullock, who is the favorite in the race for the Oscar for best actress for “The Blind Side”, has received yesterday evening the “Razzie” (or “Raspberry gold”) the worst actress of the year for the comedy “All about Steve”, that she came to receive in his own hands.

The actress, who is known for his humor and his self-deprecating humor, played the game and is presented in person at the Barnsdall Theater in Los Angeles, which hosted the ceremony, to receive his Raspberry. The “Razzies” , which were acquired in thirty years, the status of Anti-Oscars pinning each year the worst of hollywood production, are generally shunned by their winners.

The actress has distributed DVDS of “All about Steve” to the participants, which it launched: “I’ll be back next year if you will promise to see the movie and ask you if it really was the worse interpretation of the year”. “If this is not the case, I will make my Razzie”, she added, revealing that in order to be present at the ceremony, she had to leave momentarily for a charity dinner with Jeffrey Katzenberg, one of the producers of the most powerful of Hollywood. “Now, I need to go back there because you understand, it’s Jeffrey Katzenberg and clearly, it can be that I’m grilling for life,” she ironisé.

“Battlefield Earth” worst movie of the decade

The last actress to be coming to retrieve his trophy in his own hands was Halle Berry in 2005 for “Catwoman”. Sandra Bullock has also won the Raspberry for the worst couple on the screen, shared with Bradley Cooper for the film “All about Steve”, in which she played a designer of crossword continuing his attentions with an unfortunate cameraman. The film, which garnered $ 34 million in North America, has generated a beautiful unanimity among the critics, the more kindly he felt that “everything could be improved in this movie, for what little it changes the writer, the characters and the story.”

The other big winner of the evening was “Transformers 2, “revenge”, qualified by the voting of “hyper-heavy, hyper-long, and immensely stupid”, and that leaves with the Raspberries for worst film, director and screenplay. The trophy for worst actor was awarded collectively to the musical group the Jonas Brothers, for their “performance” in “Jonas Brothers: the 3D Concert Experience”.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the awards, the Raspberries of gold have also distinguished the worst of the decade. The title of the most beautiful turnip has been awarded to the science-fiction film “Battlefield Earth, Terre champ de bataille”, with John Travolta, and Eddie Murphy and Paris Hilton have been rewarded by the Raspberry for worst actors. The trophy for the least-coveted of Hollywood consists of a raspberry the size of a golf ball, painted in golden yellow and resting on a reel of film Super 8.

READ ALSO

“The roles that they need to interpret it to win an Oscar