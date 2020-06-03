SANDRINE ALEXI  VOCAL’HEARTY in TINQUEUX from the 2021-03-19 – Concertlive.fr news concerts and festivals

New ad for Alexi

SANDRINE ALEXI  VOCAL’COPIOUS will be at THE K (TINQUEUX) the 2021-03-19

Show : SANDRINE ALEXI in VOCAL’HEARTY

Sandrine Alexi, the female voice of the PUPPETS on stage in a musical show funny, moving, and engaged.

“There are some things that shock me, that make me feel outraged, then talk with a sense of humor …or not ! ”

Celine Dion to Janis Joplin, Blanche Gardin Clara Luciani, “THE VOCAL’HEARTY” presents us with a palette of imitations of more than 100 voices for a special concert.

You’ve missed out on the control horn to the Tv ?

Sandrine Alexi proposes to you to discover on stage through a few anecdotes and imitation unpublished

Contemporary theatre