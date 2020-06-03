SANDRINE ALEXI  VOCAL’HEARTY in TINQUEUX from the 2021-03-19 – Concertlive.fr news concerts and festivals

New ad for Alexi
SANDRINE ALEXI VOCAL’COPIOUS will be at THE K (TINQUEUX) the 2021-03-19
2021-03-19T20:00:00+0100
SANDRINE ALEXI VOCAL’HEARTY 2021-03-19 the 2021-03-19 to THE K / TINQUEUX
Show : SANDRINE ALEXI in VOCAL’HEARTY
Sandrine Alexi, the female voice of the PUPPETS on stage in a musical show funny, moving, and engaged.
“There are some things that shock me, that make me feel outraged, then talk with a sense of humor …or not ! ”
Celine Dion to Janis Joplin, Blanche Gardin Clara Luciani, “THE VOCAL’HEARTY” presents us with a palette of imitations of more than 100 voices for a special concert.
You’ve missed out on the control horn to the Tv ?
Sandrine Alexi proposes to you to discover on stage through a few anecdotes and imitation unpublished
Booking in a group / THIS/ Community : contact us on Fan-Privé.com
Contemporary theatre