Sane on Will Smith, Bad Boys and Lebron James

Leroy Sane reveals his admiration for the famous actor and rapper Will Smith in the latest episode of Ask Me Anything, presented by Nexen.

The winger of Manchester City admits he would like to play Mike lowrey’s, the character that Smith embodies in the trilogy of films Bad Boys, and that he would also be the star of the Prince of Bel Air among the guests, his dream dinner.

LeBron James appears in this list alongside another icon of Hollywood.

The advice that Sane would give to the youth, his favorite song of the moment and the way he keeps in shape during the suspension of the football are also on the agenda.

Watch the video above to see all the answers to Leroy.

