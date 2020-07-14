Sanji demonstrates the power of Stealth Black against Hawkins and X Drake

The last episode of One Piece, entitled “Dead or Alive! High Hell of the Queen! “, Has presented the clash between the cook of the Straw Hats Vinsmoke Sanji and the captain of the Pirate Drake, X-Drake and the captain of the Hawkins Pirates, Basil Hawkins, who both serve under the captain of the Beast Pirate and the emperor Kaido. The fight did not last long because Sanji has decided to escape with Nami, Robin and Shinobu. However, it has given fans a glimpse of the power newly acquired, Sanji, L 66 Raid in the Following way n ° 3 Stealth Black.

One Piece Episode 932 began with Nami, Robin, and Shinobu is to relax in a public bathroom in the Capital of Flowers. While they were discussing the old boss of the yakuza in the Country of Wano, Hyogoro of the Flower, the soldiers of the Beast of Pirates led by Hawkins stormed into the bathroom. Nami, Robin, and Shinobu started to panic, thinking that they were the main target group of Hawkins.

However, it turned out that the Hawkins and the Beast, Pirates really went to the bathroom to capture all of the samurai that has a tattoo of a crescent moon on the ankle. Nami and his friends tried to act as regular citizens of the country of Wano, but it didn’t take long for Hawkins to recognize his face. Fortunately, before that Hawkins not continue, Sanji appeared to save Nami, Robin and Shinobu.

In episode 932 of One Piece, Sanji was wearing the suit of raid L 66 n ° 3 Stealth Black. See Soba Mask, Hawkins immediately called X Drake, who was out of the bathroom with his men. Hawkins and X Drake have been surprised after realizing that one of the antagonists in the famous book of fiction in the North Blue was already in front of them.

X Drake could not move in the first place, thinking that he was dreaming, only to see a man with the Germa 66 Raid in the Following way. However, after a few seconds, X Drake is the income to him and helped Hawkins to combat the Soba of the Mask. X Drake has a reason for the capture of the mask of Soba as the queen of the stars of the Pirates of the beasts, has been asked to pursue the man who had defeated the minions of Kyoshiro in the capital of the flowers.

However, the defeat Sanji was not an easy task for Hawkins and X Drake. In episode 932 of One Piece, Sanji has demonstrated the power of the Germa 66 Raid in the Following way n ° 3 Stealth Black while the battle against Hawkins and X Drake. With his new suit, Sanji has presented a considerable increase in the speed and combat power, and is also capable of floating in the air.

Unfortunately for the fans who wanted to see more of the new power of Sanji, the cook of the straw hat pirates decided it was best for him and not to prolong the fight. With its ability to fly, Sanji carried Nami, Robin, and Shinobu and told them that he would bring them back to their headquarters. The alliance of the straw hat pirates is currently facing a great dilemma to which the enemies have been informed of the recruitment process and certain confidential information about its plan to eliminate the Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and the emperor Kaido.